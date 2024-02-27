PM Modi lauds MGR and Jayalalithaa, signals patch-up of AIADMK-BJP

In what appears to be a sign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reaching out to the AIADMK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 27, hailed AIADMK supremos MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa. Incidentally, the AIADMK snapped its ties with the BJP last year , after BJP Tamil Nadu president Annamalai remarked that the period of 1991 to 1996 in Tamil Nadu was the worst in terms of corruption. During the said period, Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (my land, my people) padayatra in Palladam near Tiruppur, Modi lashed out at the DMK for promoting ‘dynasty politics’ by invoking MGR and Jayalalithaa.

“DMK's dynasty politics is an insult to MGR, who came to power through good deeds,” Modi said, He added, “After MGR, it was Amma Jayalalithaa, who dedicated her whole life for the welfare of Tamil Nadu people. I was fortunate to have worked with her for a long time.”