Pedestrian killed in Chennai’s Kilpauk as speeding car drives onto sidewalk

A pedestrian was killed while walking on the footpath after a car rammed into him in Chennai’s Kilpauk area on Wednesday, September 27. Three two-wheelers were also damaged as the car drove onto the sidewalk allegedly while speeding. The victim, identified as Pazhani, died on the spot. The driver, Jayakumar, came to a halt only after hitting Pazhani and the vehicles.

According to reports, a case has been registered against Jayakumar by the Anna Sadhukkam Traffic Intelligence police and he has been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

In a similar accident, four people were killed and one was injured after their car collided with a van on the Chennai - Trichy National Highway on September 10. The deceased were identified as Purushothaman, Sakthivel, Gurumoorthy and Poovarasan. All of them were from Madurantakam. According to reports, one of the travellers, Venkatesan, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital.