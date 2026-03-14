Overworked TN government doctors warn system running on fumes

Around 65.1% of TN households use government healthcare, according to

The National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-2021). At the same time, the burden on tertiary care hospitals has increased sharply. Between 2021-22 and 2024-25, patient load in the tertiary healthcare sector rose by 49%.

With increasing patient load and no creation of additional posts, doctors are struggling to handle their responsibilities and feel the government has been unresponsive to their demands.

What are the demands?

One of the central demands relates to the review of Government Order 354, passed in 2009, during the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government under the then chief minister M Karunanidhi. The order introduced a time-bound promotion system for medical officers, replacing promotions based solely on vacancies.

As per the order, doctors are eligible for promotions after 10, 15 and 17 years of service, along with corresponding pay revisions. However, doctors say the policy has not been periodically reviewed as promised by the government at the time. Periodic reviews are meant to increase the number of posts or the pay and promotional possibilities of doctors based on workload.

“Following strikes by central government doctors, provisions were made for promotions after four years, nine years, 13 years and so on. When we took out a similar strike, the GO was passed but in a diluted form, giving promotions after eight years, 15 years, 17 years and so on. Along with the GO, we were also promised a periodic review of the provisions and promotions on par with the union government doctors," Dr A Ramalingam, convenor of FOGDA, said.

One way to get a promotion was when a vacancy opened up in higher postings. However, the National Medical Council, in 2019, relaxed the minimum standard staffing requirements by the GO 4D (2) . Following this, around 1,500 promotional posts were removed, which meant that there were fewer posts to be promoted to.

The association demanded the recall of this 2018 order that reduced around 1,500 doctor posts. They are also calling for the creation of new posts to address growing patient loads in government facilities.

Doctors say that the introduction of new health schemes, along with preventive care against vector-borne diseases and vaccinations, in addition to seeing patients, has increased their workload tremendously. Doctors want the government to pay the Rs 3,000 stipend it had announced for the increased workload.

“The demands go back to around 2017. When we protested in 2019, then opposition leader MK Stalin assured us that once he came to power, the demands would be implemented. These measures would not place a significant economic burden on the state,” said Dr Shanthi Ravindranath, secretary of the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality.

Shanthi maintains that staffing shortages have significantly increased the workload of doctors across the public health system.

“The current number of posts is based on a population which has not been revised in almost two decades,” she said. “After the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are turning to government hospitals, partly for economic reasons. Even the Health Minister has spoken about increased footfall in government hospitals. But the number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff has remained largely the same."

Overwhelming patient load

While the state’s overall doctor-to-population ratio stands at one doctor per 486.7 people – well above the World Health Organisation’s recommended ratio of one doctor per 1,000 people – the majority of these doctors work in the private sector. The public health system, which handles almost two-thirds of the state’s healthcare needs, is managed by just around 14.6% of registered doctors.

Doctors working in government hospitals say the result is an overwhelming workload.