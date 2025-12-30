TN Community Health Officers call off protest after govt assures talks on pay hike

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following an assurance by the Tamil Nadu government to address their grievances, protesting Community Health Officers (CHOs) temporarily withdrew their agitation on Monday, December 29, at around 8.30 pm, after nearly 11 hours of protest.

Earlier in the day, nearly 4,000 CHOs, who are mid-level health providers, gathered at the Labour Commissionerate near Anna Nagar in Chennai, demanding a salary hike along with other benefits.

The protesters sought wages on par with states such as Kerala, Haryana and Maharashtra. According to them, while the minimum salary paid in these states is around Rs 40,000 per month, Tamil Nadu pays CHOs only Rs 18,900 per month.

“We are also deployed for additional duties in government health beneficiary schemes like Ungaludan Stalin, Nalam Kaakum Stalin, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, and are often asked to substitute staff in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and government hospitals,” said Sundari, president of the Tamil Nadu Mid-Level Health Care Providers Union.

CHOs are responsible for services including maternal and childbirth care, neonatal and infant healthcare, childhood and adolescent health services, family planning, contraceptive services, and other reproductive healthcare services. They are appointed by the state government under the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Ayushman Bharat Programme. They were recruited in 2020 with an initial monthly pay of Rs 18,000. After repeated representations, a 5% hike was granted only after four years.

Among their demands are one year of paid maternity leave, clearance of pending 2023 incentive dues, appointment of sanitation workers, and provision of allowances for work carried out in Health Sub Centres (HSCs) other than their assigned ones.

Typically, one CHO is appointed for every 5,000 people in rural areas and is expected to work primarily at Health Sub Centres. However, frequent deployment to government camps has resulted in staff shortages at HSCs, the protesters said.

Advocates Balan and Vanchinathan, legal consultants for the Union, also joined the protest and extended their support. Advocate Vanchinathan accused the government of acting against workers despite projecting itself as a pro–social justice administration. “This government calls itself a government for social justice but acts against working-class people,” he alleged.

“We use our own vehicles or public transport, and all expenses are borne by us, which comes to around Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 a month,” said a CHO who preferred anonymity.

“Each of us wears a different uniform. Uniforms are not provided by the government, so we buy them ourselves using our salary,” Sundari lamented.

“No staff other than CHOs have been appointed in HSCs. As a result, we are forced to do all kinds of work, including cleaning and sanitation. Since we have no job security, we are often threatened with termination when we demand our rights. We are not treated with dignity,” said Jaya Priya, state secretary of the Tamil Nadu Mid-Level Health Care Providers Union.

“As we are assigned duties at PHCs and government hospitals, we are unable to complete the services meant to be delivered at HSCs, which is our primary responsibility,” another protester said.

Union representatives later met the Labour Commissioner, who sought time until January 8, 2026, to respond to their demands. Despite police asking the protesters to disperse, some Union members, along with advocates Vanchinathan and Balan, proceeded to the Secretariat to meet the Health Department Secretary.

Following discussions, the NHM Director sought time until January 8 and assured a meeting involving the Labour Commissioner, Union representatives and the department to address the demands.