‘Our stand remains unchanged’: VCK’s Thirumavalavan rules out alliance with PMK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday, January 25, reiterated that his party would not be part of any alliance that includes the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and added that the party stands firm on its decision taken 14 years ago.

Speaking to the media at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, he was asked about speculation that a PMK-faction led by founder S Ramadoss may join the DMK-led alliance, of which the VCK is a part.

Thirumavalavan clarified that the matter was up to the PMK and DMK to decide. “Our position is very clear. We decided in 2011 that we will not align with PMK, and that stand remains unchanged,” he told the media. He added that the VCK has also consistently stayed away from alliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the PMK, alleging that both parties promote caste and religion-based politics.

Speculation about a potential DMK-PMK alliance gained momentum after Ramadoss recently praised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that he had delivered excellent governance over the past 4.5 years. It must be noted that the faction led by Ramadoss’ son Anbumani Ramadoss has joined the NDA under the sole condition that his father should not be included in the alliance.

At present, the DMK led alliance comprises more than ten parties, including the VCK, Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The last time the VCK and PMK contested together under the DMK alliance was during the 2011 Assembly elections, in which the PMK won three seats, and the VCK failed to secure any.

Since then, relations between the two parties have deteriorated sharply.