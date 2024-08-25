NTK chief Seeman calls for action against money distribution to Ennore residents

Following TNM’s report that money was paid to four villages in Chennai’s Ennore to quell protests against Coromandel International Limited (CIL), Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman said the Tamil Nadu government should order an enquiry and take immediate action against those who were involved in distributing money to the villagers. TNM had reported that Rs 10,000 had been handed over to most village residents, though it was unclear who gave the money.

A massive ammonia leak from one of CIL’s units had left 42 people in the neighbouring villages hospitalised. Four fishing villages located in close proximity to the plant undertook a non-stop 100-day protest, but the plant reopened on August 16.

“Even though the Rs 5.92 crore compensation received from the Coromandel plant is legally with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, it has come to light that the plant is trying to share crores of rupees with the people in an illegal way and the authorities are supporting it. This is blatantly anti-democratic,” Seeman said.

Stating that the interests of the public and the environment should be prioritised, Seeman said that CIL should not be given permission to operate again. “Contrary to the international ecological theory of ‘Polluter Pays’, a substandard example of ‘Polluter Bribes or Buys’ has been created in Tamil Nadu,” he added.