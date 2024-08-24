Coromandel International says they did not give payouts to Ennore residents

Following TNM’s report that money was paid to four villages in Chennai’s Ennore to quell protests against the Coromandel International Limited (CIL), the fertiliser company released a statement. After villagers told TNM that they were paid money, the company responded that these allegations are “baseless and untrue.” In a statement released on Saturday, August 24, the company said, “A section of media reports involving the company’s name are totally baseless and untrue. The company has always been adhering to the highest governance standards and may take appropriate action against any false and misleading information.” TNM had reported that though it was unclear who gave the money, Rs 10,000 had been handed over to most village residents.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed CIL to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board to restart operations following the Ammonia gas leak in December 2023.

While it remained unclear if these documents in addition to the guidelines mandated by the NGT were adhered to before resuming partial operations on August 16, the company said that all the directions were complied with. “The unit (Phosphoric Acid & Sulphuric Acid plants which are operating without the ammonia storage facility) has also obtained necessary permissions from all relevant authorities for restarting these plants,” the company said.

TNM reported that four fishing villages located in close proximity to the CIL plant were paid cash. Villagers said that two of the four villages, namely Thalankuppam and Nettukuppam were given Rs 1 crore each while Periyakuppam and Chinnakuppam were paid Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 35 lakhs respectively. Every resident of these villages who was a part of the village committee were paid Rs 10,000 each while widows were paid Rs 5,000 each. Many villagers said that DMK MLA KP Shankar, had organised talks between CIL and the people of these four villages. The MLA however completely denied these allegations.

These four villages were among the 33 villages that protested against CIL for over 100 days of protest, following the ammonia gas leak that hospitalised 42 people in December 2023. They had been demanding that the plant be permanently closed.