‘No toilets, schools, medical shops’: Study says nomadic tribes in TN face severe stigma

Lack of access to schools

The report revealed that the number of children from these four communities in primary schools is usually higher than the number of them pursuing secondary education. “Almost all the children who dropped out of school mentioned discrimination as one of the major factors,” the report noted, adding that many students leave school education in order to help their family by looking for jobs that pay.



The report also listed the lack of community certificates as one of the main restrictions faced by children when it comes to accessing education. The schools they enroll in are usually far away from their settlements, and this exacerbates the discrimination against them on account of caste, occupation, food habits, language, and academic performance. Children are therefore not able to form friendships with students from other communities at school. The stigma attached to Nomadic Tribes (NT) and Denotified Tribal (DNT) communities being painted as criminals in society also makes the situation worse.

Further, the report revealed that 27% of the children in the school-going age bracket were not enrolled in any school. Out of the 73% of the children who were going to the school, 53% of them reported facing caste discrimination by teachers and fellow students.

When it comes to completing school education, data showed that almost all the nomadic hamlets had at least one person who completed high school with a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). Of the 15 villages, only two hamlets had no persons who cleared grade 12 exams. Nine villages of 15 had graduates, and while detailing the findings, Vanavil also mentioned that of the total 1485 households, 1118 had no one who completed SSLC. 1275 households did not have anyone who cleared HSC and 1378 households had no graduates.