Will address issues faced by denotified communities in TN, says Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament, Thoothukudi, has promised to institute a mechanism to ensure that Nomadic/Denotified/ Semi-Nomadic Communities (NC, DNC, and SNC) in Tamil Nadu get community certificates without hassles. Releasing a report on the Status of Nomadic Tribes in Tamil Nadu, she assured the community that the issue would be taken up with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The report was released at the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) on September 6 to mark the 71st Vimukta Day (the day in which criminal tribes were denotified and observed every year on August 31). The study was conducted in 1485 households of the Narikuravar, Boom Boom Mattukaran - Aadiyan, Lambadas, and Kattunaykars in eight districts of Tamil Nadu. The study explored various concerns of nomadic communities including educational status, access to infrastructure, and government facilities and alarming gaps in education.

“The Tamil Nadu government is working towards creating an inclusive society. But, we could also see hesitation among officers while issuing community certificates to the Denotified Community members,” said Kanimozhi. She acknowledged that some communities in her own constituency faced such issues. Getting a community certificate and availing schemes introduced by the government is still a challenge for many households, she said, assuring to bring this to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Of the 1485 households which participated in the survey, 1118 (75%) had no members who completed Class 10. A total of 1275 households had no members who passed Class 12 and 1378 households had not even a single graduate. The study also found that the students from the community faced barriers and discrimination in educational institutes.

The comprehensive participatory study of four nomadic tribes in the state was conducted by Vanavil Trust, a Nagapattinam-based NGO that works among the Aadiyan community, in collaboration with Praxis and with the support of the Research Organisation for Social Action (ROSA) and the Empowerment Centre of Nomads & Tribes (TENT).