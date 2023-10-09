Nine killed in Tamil Nadu in firecracker factory blast, six critical

An accident in a firecracker factory in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu has claimed nine lives. Six others sustained grievous injuries. The accident took place at the Yaazh FireWorks, owned by Rajendran, Vetriyur village near Thirumanur in Ariyalur on October 9, Monday.

A sudden explosion around 10 a.m. took the workers by surprise, when they were having their breakfast before commencing the day’s work. They were all trapped inside the factory and could not escape, as fire spread thick and fast.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Ariyalur, Sendhurai, Thiruvaiyaaru, and Jeyangondam were rushed to the spot, and rescue operations were underway with the help of residents from the neighbouring villages, when last reports came in.

The mortal remains of those who perished were sent to the Ariyalur Government College Hospital for post-mortem while the critically injured workers were sent to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

What caused the accident and how many were in their morning shift this morning are yet to be known.