Accident at firecracker godown near Bengaluru leaves 10 dead

At least 10 persons were charred to death after fire engulfed a firecracker godown called Balaji crackers at Attibele in Bengaluru at around 4.30 pm on Saturday, October 7. A Times of India report said the mishap occurred when firecrackers were being unloaded into the godown located on Attibele main road at Anekal which is close to Tamil Nadu border.

The godown was a makeshift structure with a tin-sheet roof, and the fire which spread quickly gutted several shops in its vicinity. Fire force personnel were able to bring the fire under control by around 9:30 pm. A team of forensic experts have reached the location to determine what caused the fire. According to reports, over 20 fire tenders took several hours to douse the fire. The first response came from firefighters of SIPCOT in Hosur. Media reports said there were around 20 people in the godown when the accident happened. Fire officials suspect that a high-tension cable could have caused the fire.

The owner of the godown is also reported to have sustained burn injuries in the accident. Four cars that were parked in the vicinity have been burnt. A TOI report quoting Bengaluru district Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi said at least 10 men were charred to death in the mishap. Rescue operations are underway.