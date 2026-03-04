Nanguneri violence: Two accused were involved in 2023 attack on Dalit siblings

In a new twist to the horrific incident of alleged caste violence in Nanguneri district, it has emerged that two of the accused were previously charged for the brutal 2023 attack on 17-year-old Dalit student Chinnadurai and his younger sister. Their identities were withheld at the time under the Juvenile Justice Act.

On March 2 this year, seven sickle-wielding men launched an indiscriminate attack in Perumpaththu village near Nanguneri. A disabled Dalit man and a migrant worker from Odisha were killed in the attack. Six others, including individuals from an Other Backward Class (OBC) community, have reportedly been injured.

Seven men have now been arrested. They have been identified as Kannan (21), Vasantha Kumar (21), Anthony Michel (18), Uchimahali alias Mittai (20), Raja alias Esakkiraja (19), Subbaia, alias Subash (19), and Kalyani (19).

Police are yet to confirm the motive even as public anger mounts.

One of the accused is the nephew of DMK’s Nanguneri Union Secretary RS Sudalaikannu. However, Sudalaikannu told TNM that he has had no relationship with his nephew for the past five years.

Two of these seven accused were previously charged for the attack on Chinnadurai. In August 2023, seven teenage boys from the Maravar (Most Backward Class) community brutally attacked Chinnadurai with sickles inside his home in Nanguneri town. He was grievously wounded but survived the attack. His 13-year-old sister, who ran to Chinnadurai hearing his cries, was also injured.

The attackers were allegedly enraged by Chinnadurai’s stellar academic performance. Chinnadurai had also allegedly been subjected to casteist harassment for four years before the attack.

Following the attack and widespread outrage, the state government constituted a one-person commission headed by retired Justice K Chandru. After its investigations, the commission recommended a ban on the practice of wearing coloured threads to signify a person’s caste and other caste markers from schools.