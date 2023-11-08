Nagaland Governor slams DMK’s RS Bharati for racist remark on Naga people

RS Bharathi had made the comment while attacking Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in a speech at a centenary celebration event for late Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi. Ravi served as the Governor of Nagaland from August 2019 to September 2021, before assuming office as the TN Governor.

La. Ganesan said everyone must remember that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one's character, dignity, or value. Hence, nobody should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences. A person's culture, ethics, and contribution to society characterise them, and not what is on their plate, he added.

“The Nagas are dignified and cultured people who are deeply committed to their rich cultural heritage, Ganesan said, adding that the statement made by Bharathi is an unfortunate generalisation that belittles an entire community on the basis of food habits. It is important to note that the Tamils have co-existed peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding, and similarly, Nagas have been studying and working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity,” he said.