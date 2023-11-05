Governor Ravi hits out at DMK’s RS Bharathi for racist comment on Naga people

The ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu state government and Governor RN Ravi has reached another inflection point. RS Bharathi, a senior leader from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), made an offensive observation about the people of Nagaland – a state where Ravi served as governor from 2019 to 2020 – saying, “Even the people who eat dog meat had enough self-respect to chase the governor out of the state. We must not forget how much more self-respect Tamils who eat their food with salt have.” Bharathi’s remark refers to the practice of consuming dog meat in Nagaland, one that has long been used to create racist stereotypes. His reference to ‘salting food’ is a common Tamil idiom to describe those who have a sense of self-respect or dignity.

Speaking at a centenary celebration event for late chief minister M Karunanidhi in Ambattur on Saturday, November4, Bharathi also blamed RN Ravi for the death of 50 people after they lost money on online rummy and gaming platforms. He said, “We passed a resolution in the Assembly against online rummy, but the Governor didn’t sign it and 50 people died. As soon as we filed a case in the High Court, he signed it.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan said that the Governor must be in Kilpauk instead of Guindy. He said, “Either someone must take him [the Governor] to Kilpauk or he must receive treatment at Courtallam.” He was implying that RN Ravi must be admitted at the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk. Courtallam, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi, is another place that is associated with treating mental illnesses.