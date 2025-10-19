‘MGR had political ideology, Vijay has none’: Interview with author Vaasanthi

Weeks after the Karur tragedy, TNM caught up with veteran journalist and writer Vaasanthi. She speaks on image-making by late MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Vijay, the difference in their fan bases, why young women – a rarity in India – are drawn to Vijay’s rallies and what the stampede deaths say about Tamilaga Vetri Kazhgam’s (TVK) leadership and cadre.

Vaasanthi served as the editor of India Today Tamil for 10 years. She has a keen interest in the overlaps of cinema and politics. She has written political biographies on former Tamil Nadu chief ministers M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. She is also the author of Cut-Outs, Caste and Cine Stars (2006). Her collection of short stories was translated and published in English as Ganga’s Choice in 2022.

Is Vijay making himself in the image of MGR? How would you distinguish his public persona from that of seasoned political leaders?

Frankly, I do not understand the emergence of Vijay in Tamil Nadu politics as he is now. What made him start a new party? Who lured him into it? Who is still behind his confidence? Is it just the intoxication of the incredible fan base he has? A reminder of another actor with a huge fan base who made it to the ultimate destination of chief ministership?

MGR is a good cult figure for film stars who aspire to the chief minister’s chair.

Vijay, of course, invokes the memory of MGR to his fans. Most of them are teenagers or in their twenties and do not know of MGR’s impact.

But there is a big difference between Vijay and MGR. The latter was already in politics, a staunch member of the Dravidian movement, and his fans too were initiated into it.

There was a coterie that nurtured MGR to shape him as the future chief minister and the darling of the masses. The fans were politically educated. They followed the discipline of the party and obeyed what the leaders said. They worked for the party. From being a matinee idol, MGR became a leader. He became their big brother and their god.

Vijay has no political ideology, though he invokes Periyar, Anna and Ambedkar. His agenda, which is clear, is anti-DMK. He says BJP is his ideological enemy. But he has not been as harsh on BJP or their alliance partner AIADMK as he has been with the DMK.

He does not appear original in what he speaks. His fans are not concerned about the content of his speeches or ideologies. Vijay has become a cult figure and a god without spewing any ideology. That is phenomenal. Crowds attend his rallies only to see him and not to listen to him. It is indeed unbelievable. Even frightening.

In your book Cutouts, Caste and Cine Stars, you describe the ‘MGR phenomenon’ as a distinctive shift from “fiery Dravidian ideology to a poster cult”. You also say, “the matinee idol had become a living god.” What similarities do you see with Vijay? Is his image-making as meticulous?

No, his image building is not as meticulous as that of MGR. MGR selected films that would show him as a good man. He neither smoked nor drank on screen. He saved women in distress. Vijay has an inexplicable charisma that attracts young men and women who want a change. They want someone who is an inspiration, not as an ideologist but as a boy-next-door.

Even within the history of personality cults in Tamil Nadu politics, what is it that MGR and Jayalalithaa did or had that Vijay still lacks?

Jayalalithaa and MGR had leadership qualities. They could sense the pulse of the people. They did care. Surely, not just for the sake of photo ops.

They would not have allowed something like the Karur tragedy to happen. If it did happen, they would not have run away from the spot. The Magamakam tragedy comes to mind, but Jayalalithaa issued an apology. Vijay did not even apologise for the deaths that happened at his rally.

What, in your opinion, do TVK and Vijay need to do now to emerge as a credible third front in the upcoming Assembly polls?

If he is a serious politician and wants to play a role in Tamil Nadu’s politics, he needs to introspect, move with people, and understand the basics. Even after the Karur incident, I hear he has not lost his popularity among his fans. Such is the frenzy. He has to mobilise that into an organised, mature electorate. But the problem is they will vote for him anyway.

Many are describing the crowds at Vijay’s rallies as fans who aren’t political. Can such a neat divide be done? What has history shown us?

Of course it is a crowd of fans who aren’t political. Rajini’s fans were also like that. They were confused when he said his politics was spiritual. Rajini understood soon that he was not the person to wade through Dravidian politics with such a base and withdrew. Now Vijay has one weapon: send the DMK packing and have no alliance with the BJP.

This stance is appealing and easy to understand. The fans understand one thing. They are fed up with Dravidian politics. School dropouts, unemployment, and corruption add to the anger.

Maybe there is an anti-incumbency that they represent, though they cannot articulate it. There is definitely a churning going on. People want props – someone who can give them hope to hold on to; someone to show them a rainbow.

Many young women have been attending Vijay rallies, a rarity across India. You’ve spoken previously on gender and fan adoration. Did MGR have this demographic too at his rallies? Has anyone else?

MGR had a huge female fan following because of the swashbuckling characters he played. They believed he was really so. His midday meal scheme won him the mothers’ votes. Vijay too seems to have female admirers, which became obvious during this Karur incident. Even young mothers with babies in arms stood under the scorching sun for hours.

Does the narrative around the Karur tragedy—projecting Vijay as blameless—ring warning bells?

It is a dangerous signal to the ruling party. The Supreme Court’s verdict to call for the CBI inquiry is surely a setback for the DMK. The CBI is most likely to say it was mismanagement of the police that is under Chief Minister MK Stalin.