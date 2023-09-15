Meet the trio who will soon become TN's first women temple priests

Tamil Nadu is set to make history as three women are enroute to becoming priests in the state for the first time. Ranjitha, Ramya, and Krishnaveni were enrolled in the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘ananithu jaadhigalum archakar agalam’ (all castes can become priests) scheme reintroduced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 2022. The three women were among the 94 students who completed the one year archaka (priest) training in August and were awarded certificates of completion on September 11. While the women are thrilled at the prospect of becoming the first women priests formally trained by the state, they are also aware of the long and arduous journey that lies ahead of them as priesthood has traditionally been the domain of Brahmin men.

For 23-year-old Krishnaveni, a Hindu Valluvan (classified as Scheduled Caste) woman, choosing to undergo archaka training seemed like the natural course of action since her family members have been in-charge of the local Amman temple in her hometown in Cuddalore’s Meladhanur. The BSc graduate said she was drawn to spirituality and ritualistic practices from a young age. Speaking to TNM, Krishnaveni said, “My father and grandfather have been priests at our Amman temple. Watching them, I also developed a desire to follow in their footsteps and serve the people and Perumal [Hindu deity]. When I told my parents about wanting to pursue archaka training, they were supportive and encouraged me all the way.”

Meanwhile, for Ranjitha, a woman from the Pallar community (classified as Scheduled Caste), enrolling for the archaka training course was an impulsive decision. She chose not to reveal much to anyone, even to her immediate family. The 25-year-old is a native of Tiruvallur, holds a BSc in Visual Communication, and was working in a private company in Chennai before taking the plunge.

“My family was supportive of my decision because I did not divulge the full details of what I was studying. When anyone asked what I was studying, I simply told them that it was a course related to temples offered by the HR&CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) Department,” Ranjitha said. Worried that her choice might invite snarky comments and she would be made fun of for wanting to become a ‘lady priest’ or be termed a ‘mandharavadhi’ [evil magician], Ranjitha kept her one year training under wraps until she began receiving media attention. She added, “Now that I have spoken to the media, people are calling to congratulate me. I am getting calls even from people I have not spoken to in a long time!”

A subset among minorities

The three women received training at the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli, which houses one of the six archaka training centres in Tamil Nadu. They trained alongside 19 other men at Srirangam. Ramya (also from the Hindu Valluvan community), who joined the training after seeing an announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, said that the male dominated environment was intimidating in the beginning but she grew accustomed to it. The 23-year-old MSc graduate said, “I felt a little uneasy for two or three classes. But we had 12 teachers who were extremely encouraging and kept reminding us that we were no less than our male counterparts. Soon enough, I let go of my fears and began focusing on my work.” According to Ranjitha, Ramya went on to top the class at the end of the training.