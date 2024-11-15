Medical professionals face violent threats online after assault on Chennai doctor

*TRIGGER WARNING: Violent language, mention of murder

While the recent stabbing of a Chennai doctor by a cancer patient’s son shook the city, many netizens have flooded social media with brutal death threats to the victim and medical professionals in general. From posts on X to the comments sections of news videos, the stabbing is now being used as an excuse to make horrific statements like, “doctors who don’t administer the correct treatment should be doused in petrol and burnt to death.” News interviews with the perpetrator’s ill mother on her sick bed and online outrage have also presented the accused as a heroic figure who did “only what any man who loves his mother would do.”

On November 13, the son of a woman cancer patient, stabbed her oncologist Dr Balaji Jaganathan at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital at least six times. The man, identified as Vignesh, was convinced that his mother had not received adequate medical attention and armed with a knife, went to the hospital, where he posed as a patient to attack the doctor. Dr Balaji is stable now and recovering.

Vignesh’s mother has alleged that Dr Balaji had been rude, verbally abusive and inattentive to her needs during multiple consultations, adding that it had led to her condition worsening and the cancer spreading to her lungs.

“If the doctor hadn’t failed in his duty, I would not be this ill,” she said in a press meet, adding, “I don’t know what occurred to my son out of his love for me. He went down the wrong road.” In another interview to the Tamil YouTube channel RedPix 24x7, she said that her condition is terminal. According to what the family and advocate have told mediapersons, Vignesh himself suffers from multiple health conditions including epilepsy and needs medical care.



‘Let this be a warning’

Many social media users, without condoning or celebrating the incident, have expressed empathy for Vignesh and his mother’s mental health conditions, the trauma of a disease like cancer and its treatment procedures, and the family’s low-income background. Pointing out that it is often people with little access to health care who depend on public hospitals, they have urged the state government to offer medical aid to the family.

But others appear to be using this tragedy for issuing violent death threats. “That dog has not died even after being stabbed,” says one comment. “Doctors who don’t administer the correct treatment should be doused in petrol and burnt to death,” declares one more. “The stabbing was super”, says another, adding laughing emojis.

Yet another anonymous comment in Tamil reads: “Doctors should be good. This happened because of their apathy so … let this be a warning.” Under a video of Dr Balaji’s press meet, one commenter says, “If you had done your job properly, would you be in this mess?” And one more: “All of this is your [Dr Balaji’s] karma.” Also, “you deserve this punishment”; “haven’t you died yet”; “I pray that god takes your life”; “I wonder how many more doctors are going to be stabbed like this”; “An example to a few irresponsible doctors” and “Give him poison, let him die”. There are a multitude of statements like these.