‘Illness not serious’: SC refuses to entertain Senthil Balaji’s plea seeking medical bail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 28, refused to grant bail on medical grounds to jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji. He was arrested for his alleged role in the notorious cash-for-jobs scam. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma observed that a Google search indicated that the illness of Senthil Balaji was not so serious as to be hospitalised. The apex court was hearing a special leave petition filed by Senthil against an order passed by the Madras High Court refusing to grant him bail on medical grounds. Following this, the Minister withdrew his petition and the court said that he can move for a regular bail.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Minister, argued that Senthil had undergone a bypass surgery and was susceptible to suffer from a stroke. To this, the bench responded by saying, "I checked on Google. It says that this can be cured by medication. There's nothing as such that's serious, otherwise we would have seriously considered it… Nowadays, bypass is like appendicitis. Person comes home within two days. We are not satisfied with your illness,” the bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Balaji.

The condition that a “sick” or “infirm” person may be released on bail does not require a particular threshold of sickness, contended Rohatgi. At this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), retorted, “70% of inmates would be sick if we go by only sickness.”