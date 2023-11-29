Madurai caste crime: Dalits, including 5-yr-old boy, hacked with swords at playground

Soon, an argument broke out between the Dalits and the dominant castes after the latter allegedly used casteist slurs. Mari and Sasikumar, the Kallar men, allegedly questioned the Dalits for not unfolding their dhotis to show ‘respect’ to the duo.

In Tamil Nadu, it is common practice for men to fold their dhoti (traditional lower garment for men) around their waists to move more freely. Undoing it and letting the hem fall to the feet while addressing someone is considered a gesture of respect. It is considered ‘disrespectful' when Dalits do not stand up, wear white head wrap, or do not bow in the presence of privileged and intermediate caste members.

As the quarrel escalated, the duo allegedly started to attack the Dalits with swords that they had carried with them. Periyasamy, who had seen the scuffle, tried to intervene and stop the attack. However, the assailants attacked Periyasamy and his five-year-old grandson too. The boy sustained cuts on his legs. The assailants fled the spot when people started to gather after they heard cries from the playground. The gathered residents called an ambulance and rushed the injured Dalits to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where they are undergoing treatment.