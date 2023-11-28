Dalit youth in TN’s Tiruppur abducted, beaten up for ‘disrespecting’ caste Hindu man

While returning from the police station after filing the complaint, Pratap alleges that his bike was deliberately hit by a car driven by Arun near AMC Hospital in Koduvai. A group of Gounder men in three cars also chased away Pratap’s cousin who was with him.

He was then forcibly taken to a coconut grove in Olapalaiyam where he was brutally assaulted, the complaint said. They also abused him with casteist slurs and threatened that they would kill his family members including his 8-month-old daughter if he revealed to anyone that he was assaulted. Pratap was then shifted to a poultry farm in Vanangadu Thottam allegedly owned by Vivekanandan, who also threatened him.

After being alerted by Pratap’s cousin who was a witness to the abduction, his family members sought the help of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) leaders who alerted Avinashipalaiyam and Oothiyur police who rescued him. Pratap had to be admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital where he underwent treatment for 6 days. He was discharged on November 14.

The police have identified eight persons - Naveen Kumar, Nandhakumar, Arun, Mani, Senathipathy, Kathiresan, Ramesh, and Sekhar - who assaulted Pratap. But they are yet to arrest remaining persons involved in the attack and are yet to book Vivekanandan, named in the complaint by Pratap.

Speaking to TNM, Pratap said that he has been receiving threatening calls from the relatives of those who were arrested in the case. “Since the attack happened I receive six to eight calls every day from new numbers. I have a feeling that people from the Gounder community are following me,” he said. Pratap has sought protection from the police but he has not received any help so far. He also alleged that police personnel in Avinashipalayam had asked him to enter into compromise talk rather than give a police complaint against Gounders.