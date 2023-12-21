Madras High Court denies bail to arrested ED official Ankit Tiwari

Ankit Tiwari, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) official who was arrested earlier this month on bribery charges, was denied bail by the Madras High Court on December 20. After the state’s public prosecutor argued that the authorities had arrested Ankit with credible evidence and he may tamper with evidence if given relief, the court refused to grant bail to the ED official.

According to Live Law, arguing against his bail, the public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said in court that the case had been registered with due evidence. He further told the court that documentary evidence had been obtained revealing that 75 persons including top ED officials were involved in the case, Justice V Sivagnanam who was hearing the plea, denied Ankit’s application for bail.

On December 1, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials arrested Ankit near the Madurai-Dindigul national highway on allegations of bribery. The anti-corruption authorities had seized Rs 20 lakh cash from him and raids were conducted at his residence and at the ED’s Madurai office on the same day. The DVAC booked him under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.