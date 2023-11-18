Madras HC tells TN govt to draw procedure for civil unions between LGBTQIA+ persons

The Madras High Court, on Friday, November 18, asked the Tamil Nadu state government to come up with a procedure for registration of Deed of Familial Association for LGBTQIA+ persons, by means of which they can enter into civil unions. Justice Anand Venkatesh was hearing an intervening petition filed seeking the court to direct the state government to recognize the 'Deed of Familial Association', recognising the civil union entered into between LGBTQIA+ partners. The judge observed that the Deed of Familial Association will “at least give some respect and status” to queer couples and their relationships. A Deed of Familial Association is a legal contract entered between two individuals declaring their association as partners.

The petitioner had proposed the deed to ensure that two persons will have the right to live in a relationship and also have the right to protection. The petitioner had also contended that if the contract is recognised, it will prevent the couples from being shamed and harassed. Taking note of the fact that the Supreme Court - in the marriage equality case - upheld the right to choice of two persons to have and live in a relationship and their right to protection and also their right not to be harassed, the HC observed that the Deed of Familial Association will safeguard the rights that have been guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

“According to the petitioner, the Deed of Familial Association will confine itself only to; (a) harassment or violence or ill-treatment by society or even the biological

families, and (b) discrimination that can impact gainful employment, housing and

assimilation in society,” the judge noted, adding that the proposal, prima facie. sounds convincing.