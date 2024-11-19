TM Krishna row: Madras HC restrains 'The Hindu' from giving award in MS Subbulakshmi's name

The award – Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award – is given annually by The Hindu group to the Sangita Kalanidhi award winner to honour the memory of the musician. However, Shrinivasan said in his plea that Subbulakshmi, in her last will and testament, specifically said that no trust, foundation, or a memorial of any kind should be made in her name nor any funds or donations should be collected. He argued that the award in her name was thus against her mandate. The Music Academy, to this, contended that they did not form any trust or foundation and collect funds, but it was an award by The Hindu to honour her memory, which was not prohibited by her in the will.

The court, however, said that the award can be granted to Krishna but it should not be in Subbulakshmi’s name. “If any person is really having reverence and regard to MS Subbulakshmi, after knowing her desire and mandate, should not continue to give the award in her name,” the court said . The judge also dismissed a petition filed by the Music Academy seeking to reject Shrinivasan’s plea. It held that Shrinivasan, who was the beneficiary of her will, had the locus to move the petition.

Shrinivasan’s main contention was that the award cannot be given to someone who had constantly criticised his grandmother. He pointed out various instances of Krishna’s apparent criticism of Subbulakshmi, quoting the latter’s write-ups that appeared in The Caravan and The Wire, and a speech he made in Hyderabad in 2016. TM Krishna, however, vehemently denied belittling the legend, aand added that his remarks were taken out of context by Shrinivasan.