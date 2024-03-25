Intv: MS Subbulakshmi’s great grandson on TM Krishna, Carnatic music and row over the award

It is unfair and unfortunate that contemporary musicians feel the need to fight their battles on somebody else’s battleground, and shoot off someone else's shoulder. It is unnecessary to time and again drag MS Subbulakshmi's personal life, choices, and legacy into each and every debate about Carnatic music. Some legends and icons deserve to rest in peace.

MS entered the space as an outsider and carved a niche for herself. She did not come from the usual setups that Carnatic singers of the time came from. She belonged to a marginalised section of society and it was through sheer hard work, talent, and of course some luck, that she made it to the mainstream, despite a lot of pressure and opposition from several people and places. But nothing could stop her from greatness — her captivating voice, musical genius, sparkling beauty, and spirit of gold won hearts all around the world.

The only concern I have about TMK's statements about MS is that he makes it seem like it was a personal tragedy, and claims her music became melancholic. Since he is trying to be an activist, he should have been more nuanced and considered the larger context of the time. MS found her own ways of breaking the glass ceiling and navigating caste hierarchies and patriarchy. So a personal analysis of her life as being “tragic” is not true and there is no real evidence of this.

Whether it is TM Krishna or Ranjani-Gayatri, they should fight their own fights and not needlessly drag MS Subbulakshmi's name into every controversy. To me, she is an unparalleled star, way above these petty politics of awards and boycotts.

Why is TM Krishna's work, which largely revolves around democratising the Carnatic music space, seen as 'divisive' and a 'threat'?

TM Krishna's intent is noble and necessary. But sadly, I think that in the process of trying to bring about change, he became slightly aggressive and egoistic at times. He also assumed a moral superiority over his peers, without engaging with them in a more constructive way to more effectively bring the cause to fruition. His rebellion is, therefore, not seen by many as reform.

Not just Carnatic musicians, but all classical musicians should work towards democratising their respective art forms. This does not mean transforming the technical aspects or some traditions, but making the access to spaces, systems, and structures more equitable for everyone. It is in the interest of the art form to be more inclusive of all walks of life.

I am all for the preservation of elements such as the spiritual and devotional aspects of Carnatic music, the practices of certain schools and sabhas of maintaining high standards of performance etc. At the same time, it is important to identify, acknowledge, and rectify the problem areas.

Artists have a responsibility to push the boundaries, challenge norms, and create new conventions. They are meant to provoke thought and emotions through new ideas, techniques, and perspectives. I am of the school of thought that a progressive disposition is inherent to artistic endeavour. To evolve culturally as a society, we need reform. We can debate on the shape and size of this reform, but the elite orthodoxy cannot lay siege to an entire musical tradition.

The issue has also become political with the DMK and BJP picking their sides. How do you see this?

I am not surprised. I think politicians and political parties need to stay out of this discussion as they will not contribute anything useful to the debate. But it is election season and it is game on. When figures such as Periyar, the Trinity, and MS Subbulakshmi, all considered Gods by millions of Tamils around the world, are involved, it is bound to happen. The DMK and BJP are wasting their time and playing to their galleries. The people of Tamil Nadu want them to address several other important developmental issues of the state, and not squabble over TM Krishna.

TMK was criticised the most for being a supporter of Periyar. Singers Ranjani and Gayatri have claimed that Periyar called for extermination of Brahmins etc. They also said in an interview that Brahmins are least casteist and most threatened.

Periyar is a tall figure of the state and a complex intellectual. I think it is wrong to quote those statements out of context or literally, during times of mass social reform.

What is nonsense, though, and not supported by enough evidence is that Brahmins are the least casteist and most threatened. Many in the community did feel unfortunately shamed by TM Krishna for faults not necessarily theirs, but this is nothing in comparison to the shame and humiliation of several other castes, our fellow Indians, have experienced for centuries.

Do you think the Music Academy will begin taking into consideration the recipients' political affiliations from now on?

For some reason, the way the senior leadership of DMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu are wading into this controversy is scary. They are hijacking what was initially a healthy debate among rasikas. It is not the first time that a political party has tried to appropriate and capture a cultural institution's influence. All lovers of Carnatic music, irrespective of ideology, should unite to ensure that the Madras Music Academy remains free of political pressure, and conducts itself like a free and fair institution worthy of representing the inspirational art form, and the legacies of stalwarts like MS Subbulakshmi, that it is a custodian of.