Intv: MS Subbulakshmi’s great grandson on TM Krishna, Carnatic music and row over the award

Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s remarks on the “Brahminisation” of veteran musician MS Subbulakshmi is making headlines again, six years after he made the contentious speech at an event in Hyderabad. He had said in his 2017 speech that Subbulakshmi had to “distance herself” from her Devadasi lineage to embrace Brahmanism, and that this transformation was visible in her music too. TM Krishna, who has frequently called out the elitism and Brahminical hegemony at work in the industry, had faced unprecedented backlash for the speech at the time, with numerous people accusing him of ‘Brahmin bashing’.
The comments have now returned to limelight in the wake of a new controversy, after several from the Music Academy Conference in Chennai citing that TM Krishna would be presiding over the event. The musicians, starting from singer duo Ranjani and Gayatri, registered their ‘protest’ against Music Academy conferring the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award to Krishna, and have since accused him of “insulting icons” such as Subbulakshmi and Tyagaraja and causing “immense damage to the Carnatic music world.”
TNM spoke to Subbulakshmi’s great-grandson Surya HK, who said the late musician is an “unparalleled star,” who was “way above the petty politics of awards and boycotts.” Surya, a writer and communications professional, also said it was unnecessary to drag Subbulakshmi’s personal choices and legacy into every debate on Carnatic music.
Excerpts from the interview:
What do you make of this row surrounding TM Krishna?
It is sad to see the fraternity so divided over something as fleeting and momentary as an award for one particular music season. Carnatic music has survived and thrived for hundreds of years, and no one person, institution, or award is so consequential to the great art form’s past, present, or future. Most people who are outraged over this subject will not be able to name even three other Sangita Kalanidhi winners from the past. That also does not mean they are not ardent lovers of Carnatic music. So everyone needs to relax a bit.
I hope something good comes of this entire storm in a teacup. But so far, nobody has come out of this looking nice. TM Krishna (TMK), the Madras Music Academy (MMA), the sisters Ranjani and Gayatri (RaGa), other supporters and opposers — everyone has gotten embroiled in a needless controversy over a non-issue.
I wish RaGa and others in disagreement with the MMA's decision did not pull out from performing, and instead used the platform to put forth their differences and unhappiness with Krishna and the Academy. Irrespective of ideological differences, it is important to respect and acknowledge artistic excellence, and TM Krishna is more than deserving of this accolade in my opinion. So are the RaGa sisters, but their time will come if they continue with their excellent practice. For now, for all lovers of Carnatic music, it is time to recognise and celebrate Krishna's contributions and talent.
Why have many in the Carnatic music industry reacted so negatively to TM Krishna’s award?
There are several reasons for this negative reaction.
First, whenever someone is chosen for such recognition, there is bound to be support and opposition from various quarters, for various reasons. Valid or not, we are fortunately still a democracy and everyone is free to voice their views. But it is impossible for any jury to make everyone happy while picking a winner. The act of selecting someone is also at the same time an act of omitting someone else, and this obviously ruffles feathers. Call it disappointment, jealousy, insecurity, anger... it is natural for those who didn't make it to feel some form of emotion and express it accordingly.
Second, I think there is a legitimate question which TMK hasn't answered yet. He has rightfully criticised the Academy and other such elite sabhas in the past. So now I am confused as to why he is accepting an award given to him by the very same institution, whose principles he slammed. Is that not contradictory?
Third, there is dissatisfaction with the self-respect and credibility of the Academy. The question being asked is why TMK who questioned the legitimacy of the Academy is being felicitated by the very same institution. Added to this, the letter of the Academy authorities in response to RaGa's letter and social media posts did not go down too well with a lot of people. It is unbecoming of an arts institution of such history and stature to stoop to the levels of aggressively attacking the sisters in retaliation. I agree that the Academy could have instead used the opportunity to reconcile the artists' differences.
Artists who levelled criticism against TM Krishna receiving the award mentioned his remarks on MS Subbulakshmi as a reason. How do you view this?
It is unfair and unfortunate that contemporary musicians feel the need to fight their battles on somebody else’s battleground, and shoot off someone else's shoulder. It is unnecessary to time and again drag MS Subbulakshmi's personal life, choices, and legacy into each and every debate about Carnatic music. Some legends and icons deserve to rest in peace.
MS entered the space as an outsider and carved a niche for herself. She did not come from the usual setups that Carnatic singers of the time came from. She belonged to a marginalised section of society and it was through sheer hard work, talent, and of course some luck, that she made it to the mainstream, despite a lot of pressure and opposition from several people and places. But nothing could stop her from greatness — her captivating voice, musical genius, sparkling beauty, and spirit of gold won hearts all around the world.
The only concern I have about TMK's statements about MS is that he makes it seem like it was a personal tragedy, and claims her music became melancholic. Since he is trying to be an activist, he should have been more nuanced and considered the larger context of the time. MS found her own ways of breaking the glass ceiling and navigating caste hierarchies and patriarchy. So a personal analysis of her life as being “tragic” is not true and there is no real evidence of this.
Whether it is TM Krishna or Ranjani-Gayatri, they should fight their own fights and not needlessly drag MS Subbulakshmi's name into every controversy. To me, she is an unparalleled star, way above these petty politics of awards and boycotts.
Why is TM Krishna's work, which largely revolves around democratising the Carnatic music space, seen as 'divisive' and a 'threat'?
TM Krishna's intent is noble and necessary. But sadly, I think that in the process of trying to bring about change, he became slightly aggressive and egoistic at times. He also assumed a moral superiority over his peers, without engaging with them in a more constructive way to more effectively bring the cause to fruition. His rebellion is, therefore, not seen by many as reform.
Not just Carnatic musicians, but all classical musicians should work towards democratising their respective art forms. This does not mean transforming the technical aspects or some traditions, but making the access to spaces, systems, and structures more equitable for everyone. It is in the interest of the art form to be more inclusive of all walks of life.
I am all for the preservation of elements such as the spiritual and devotional aspects of Carnatic music, the practices of certain schools and sabhas of maintaining high standards of performance etc. At the same time, it is important to identify, acknowledge, and rectify the problem areas.
Artists have a responsibility to push the boundaries, challenge norms, and create new conventions. They are meant to provoke thought and emotions through new ideas, techniques, and perspectives. I am of the school of thought that a progressive disposition is inherent to artistic endeavour. To evolve culturally as a society, we need reform. We can debate on the shape and size of this reform, but the elite orthodoxy cannot lay siege to an entire musical tradition.
The issue has also become political with the DMK and BJP picking their sides. How do you see this?
I am not surprised. I think politicians and political parties need to stay out of this discussion as they will not contribute anything useful to the debate. But it is election season and it is game on. When figures such as Periyar, the Trinity, and MS Subbulakshmi, all considered Gods by millions of Tamils around the world, are involved, it is bound to happen. The DMK and BJP are wasting their time and playing to their galleries. The people of Tamil Nadu want them to address several other important developmental issues of the state, and not squabble over TM Krishna.
TMK was criticised the most for being a supporter of Periyar. Singers Ranjani and Gayatri have claimed that Periyar called for extermination of Brahmins etc. They also said in an interview that Brahmins are least casteist and most threatened.
Periyar is a tall figure of the state and a complex intellectual. I think it is wrong to quote those statements out of context or literally, during times of mass social reform.
What is nonsense, though, and not supported by enough evidence is that Brahmins are the least casteist and most threatened. Many in the community did feel unfortunately shamed by TM Krishna for faults not necessarily theirs, but this is nothing in comparison to the shame and humiliation of several other castes, our fellow Indians, have experienced for centuries.
Do you think the Music Academy will begin taking into consideration the recipients' political affiliations from now on?
For some reason, the way the senior leadership of DMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu are wading into this controversy is scary. They are hijacking what was initially a healthy debate among rasikas. It is not the first time that a political party has tried to appropriate and capture a cultural institution's influence. All lovers of Carnatic music, irrespective of ideology, should unite to ensure that the Madras Music Academy remains free of political pressure, and conducts itself like a free and fair institution worthy of representing the inspirational art form, and the legacies of stalwarts like MS Subbulakshmi, that it is a custodian of.