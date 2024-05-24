Madras HC delivers split verdict in ‘Savukku’ Shankar case, CJ to nominate third judge

The bench admitted the petitions on May 23 and asked the Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore to submit the entire file related to how the Goondas Act was invoked against the YouTuber. The court also directed Shankar to submit a statement on how he will conduct himself as a YouTuber in the future.

The court also expressed displeasure that Shankar referred to Chief Minister MK Stalin in “highly disparaging terms” and said they “do not approve of such conduct.” Further, stating that the dignity of women was ‘paramount’, the court orally observed , “He has crossed a limit while making the statements. He had even made disparaging remarks against the Chief Minister. Therefore, there has to be a list of don'ts. We need to know how he will carry himself in the future as a YouTuber.”

Kamala, in her habeas corpus petition, had alleged that “certain government authorities” and the “present ruling party” had acted together to “wreak out their vengeance” against Shankar. She also alleged that the detention was with “mala fide intention” and “completely motivated” and that new cases were being filed against him every day. Stating that he has health issues, she sought the court to order the temporary release of Shankar for one month.

Shankar’s mother had earlier filed a habeas corpus petition on May 6 at the Madras High Court alleging that he was assaulted in jail . Meanwhile, Shankar had also approached a Coimbatore court with the allegation of assault in jail, and the court directed the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to visit him in prison and submit a report on his health condition. Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Kalaimathi also directed the Coimbatore DLSA to submit the report at the HC. The matter was disposed after the DLSA conducted the inquiry.