‘Lottery King’ Martin is DMK’s biggest donor through Electoral Bonds

Fresh Electoral Bonds data reveals that Coimbatore-based ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin’s company Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd was the biggest donor to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) through the Electoral Bond (EB) route. The DMK received Rs 656.5 crore through EBs between April 2019 and November 2023, out of which Rs 509 crore was donated by Santiago Martin, as per numbers filed by the DMK to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. Project Electoral Bond’s detailed profile of Santiago Martin had revealed his ties with the DMK. The disclosures made by the Election Commission earlier revealed that Santiago Martin topped the list of EB buyers and donated Rs 1,368 crore via Electoral Bonds. Who received the remaining bonds worth Rs 859 crore given by Martin is not known yet.

DMK’s second highest donor through EBs is Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), who donated Rs 105 crore to the party. India Cements, owned by former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief N Srinivasan, has donated Rs 14 crore, followed by Sun TV Network Private Limited which donated Rs 10 crore.