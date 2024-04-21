Lok Sabha polls: Tamil Nadu records 69.72% voter turnout

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Sunday, April 21, said that Tamil Nadu recorded 69.72% of voter turnout in the Parliamentary elections, the polling for which was held on April 19. The ECI released the end of poll voter turnout recorded in all Parliamentary constituencies in the state on Sunday, April 21. Dharmapuri recorded the highest voter turnout of 81.20%, followed by Kallakurichi at 79.21% and Karur 78.70%. On the other hand, all the three constituencies in Chennai - Central, South and North recorded the least turnout 53.96%, 54.17% and 60.11% respectively.

According to the data, a total of 4,34,58,875 electors exercised their franchise; more number of women (2,21,58,256) turned up to vote than men (2,12,97,903) and 2,716 trans persons also cast their votes.

In 2019 elections, the state recorded polling turnout of 72.44%. The decrease is attributed to several reasons, including that of deletion of several names from the electoral roll.