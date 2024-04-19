Chennai voters irked as many names found deleted from electoral rolls

Several voters in south Chennai were in for a rude shock when they went to their polling stations on Friday, April 19, to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, only to discover that their names were deleted from the electoral rolls. In a single polling booth, at least 20 people found themselves unable to vote as their names were either deleted from the electoral rolls or did not feature on the list at all.

While the highest number of people who could not vote were from the Chennai south constituency, some from Chennai central and Chennai north constituencies were also in a similar position. Some disgruntled voters who spoke to TNM said they had been voting from their constituency for many years now, and could not understand why their names were suddenly deleted.

Deepak Nathan, a professor at Loyola College, told TNM that while the names of his mother and sister were present in the electoral roll, his name was missing from the voter list in Medavakkam of Chennai south constituency. “I feel depressed and excluded. This is nothing but classic discrimination,” said Deepak, who is also a person with disability.

He also took to social media and wrote, “My name not found in booth! Unfortunately @ECISVEEP commission doesn't do its job properly! I have been voting in this booth for last 15 years, how come name could be deleted just like that?! @TNelectionsCEO wants us to vote but arbitrarily remove disable people name from list” (sic).