Kamal Haasan backs Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi, calls for CBFC reform and transparency

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan and its certification issues, actor-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has spoken out in support of the film’s team, calling for reforms in the rules and regulations governing film evaluation and certification in India.

In a detailed statement issued on Saturday, January 10, titled “For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution,” Haasan said the issue goes beyond any single film and reflects the space a constitutional democracy must provide for art and artists.

“India’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

He extended his support to the teams of Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi, both of which are currently engaged in legal disputes with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Stressing that cinema is a collective endeavour, the veteran actor highlighted the livelihoods tied to the industry.

“Cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but the collective effort of an ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely process,” he stated.

Pointing to the larger consequences of ambiguity in certification, Kamal warned that a lack of clarity could harm both creativity and the economy.

“When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu and Indian cinema audiences “bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts” and therefore “deserve openness and respect.”

Calling for specific reforms, he urged a principled relook at certification processes, demanding defined timelines, transparency, and accountability from the CBFC. He said that there should be “written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit.”

He also appealed to the film industry to take a united stand and engage constructively with government institutions. “This is also a moment for the entire film industry to unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with our government institutions,” he said, adding that such reforms would “safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India’s democratic institutions.”