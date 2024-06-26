Kallakurichi tragedy: NHRC asks Tamil Nadu govt to submit detailed report in a week

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the Kallakurichi illicit liquor deaths. The commission has sought a detailed report from the chief secretary and the state police within a week. The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy stands at 61 as of June 26, and 159 victims remain under medical treatment in various hospitals.

Observing that the deaths "raise a serious issue of violation of the right to life of the victims", NHRC asked the government to detail the action taken against those responsible for the issue.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed by advocate K Balu of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) seeking the court to order for a probe by the CBI or SIT into the incident. A similar petition was earlier filed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The court has said that both the petitions would be heard together.

On June 18, several individuals from Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi began showing extreme symptoms of abdominal and chest pain, blurred vision, nausea and fainting spells. It was found that all of them were suffering from methanol poisoning from the illicit arrack they consumed. The death rose rapidly overnight from seven victims to 34. The three main accused Kannukuty (a) Govindaraj, his wife Vijaya and his brother Dhamodharan were all arrested on June 23 and remanded to judicial custody. The methanol supplier, a man identified as Sivakumar from Chennai was also arrested on the same day by the CB-CID.



