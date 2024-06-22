Ground Report: Lethal nexus of bootlegger and corrupt cops led to Kallakurichi tragedy

Residents said the family has stayed in the area for as long as they can remember, and that Kannukutty has been involved in this business for nearly 25 years now. They recalled his initial days as a small-time seller who had frequent run-ins with the government’s Prohibition Enforcement Wing. The police arrested him time and again, after which he came out on bail and got back to work right away. In 2018, Kannukutty was also detained under the Goondas Act.

At present, there are around 22 cases connected to prohibition offences registered against Kannukutty.

Corruption and impunity

A revenue official told TNM that Kannukutty can often be spotted on the premises of the local police station. “Even though the police are well aware that he is actively selling illicit liquor in the area, his relationship with the police is such that nobody questioned him or dared to take any action against him. He had an understanding with the police,” said the official.

As per sources in the revenue department, there is a weekly package system through which bribes are given to the police, particularly with regard to prohibition cases. “Every week, a set amount of money is supposed to reach the local police station. The officials with the Prohibition Enforcement Wing will get their cut separately. If this is done routinely, then you need to do one more thing. The sellers have to give 2 or 3 names to the police, on whom a case will be booked for running illegal liquor distilling or selling. This is done so that the police will have something to show in their monthly report and the real people are never implicated. The police are required to file prohibition cases every month, so they come to an understanding with the bootleggers and record one or two seizures of liquor,” a source said.

The individual bribe amounts from bootleggers typically depend on the demand and supply in an area, sources added. “For example in Karunapuram, Kannukutty used to give Rs 1,000-1,500 rupees every week to the inspector. If and when the police personnel require money, they will walk into his house, get their cut, and leave. That’s how he has been allowed to continue his business.”

In turn, the police would alert Kannukutty if a raid was about to happen, or if the liquor sale had to be stopped for a specific period.

Chinnarasu recalled that Kannukutty was asked to stop sales after the illicit liquor tragedy that happened last year in the Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, which had led to the death of at least 22 people. “The police had shut down his business for a month, and there was no activity. They started selling arrack again after that,” he said.

But this is a rare event, Chinnarasu added, pointing out that Kannukutty has rarely had to fully shut shop because the police have never launched a proper crackdown on him. “The business happens openly here. Once in a month, the police will visit his house and a raid will happen for the sake of display. The family will hide the stuff when this happens, and business will continue as usual once the officials are gone,” he explained.

A Revenue Department official told TNM that Kannukutty’s influence with law enforcement extended well beyond impunity in his liquor trade. This became obvious when the administration ended up altering a proposed road route in Karunapuram to accommodate his house, which is in fact located on a government poramboke land. “The administration was supposed to lay a road in the area five years ago, and Kannukutty’s house fell bang in the middle of the proposed route. But he refused to give up the land, and because of his influence, the officials ended up changing the proposed route to avoid his house, despite it being built on government land,” the official said.