Kalakshetra sexual assault: Former prof Sheejith Krishna granted bail

The Madras High Court, on Monday, June 3, granted bail to Sheejith Krishna (51), a former professor of Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation, accused of sexual assault. The Neelankarai all-women police had arrested him on April 22 for rape based on the complaint of two former students.

The two complainants were students of Kalakshetra between 1995 and 2007, and they alleged that they were sexually assaulted by Sheejith multiple times. One of the women moved the Madras High Court in December 2023, following which the court directed the police to take up her complaint. TNM had earlier reported on the case and police sources had then confirmed that an investigation was conducted before Sheejith’s arrest was made.