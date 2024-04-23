Former Kalakshetra prof Sheejith Krishna arrested for sexually assaulting ex students

Former professor of Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation, Sheejith Krishna (51), was arrested by the Neelankarai all women police on Monday, April 22, on charges of sexual assault. Sources in the police told TNM that the arrest was based on the complaint of two former students of Kalakshetra.

According to the police, the complainants studied in Kalakshetra between 1995 and 2007 when they were sexually assaulted multiple times by Sheejith. Police sources also said that one of the women moved the Madras High Court in December 2023, and her complaint was taken up based on the court’s direction, and an investigation was conducted before the arrest was made. The woman approached the Madras HC in December 2023, following which Justice G Jayachandran directed the police to look into the complaint while maintaining confidentiality.

Sheejith Krishna is now an independent dancer and choreographer, and one of the founders of the Sahrdaya Foundation, described as a “non-profit organization dedicated to arts education, performance, and community outreach and offering a holistic curriculum for dance, music, and other allied forms to students ages six and above” on the institution’s website. He has been booked under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and taken into police custody.