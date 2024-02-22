Kalakshetra row: Madras HC calls sexual harassment allegations ‘extremely disturbing’

The Madras High Court has directed Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation to immediately consider implementing the recommendations made by an independent inquiry committee headed by former judge K Kannan, in the sexual harassment allegations against faculties of the institution. Justice Anita Sumanth, in the order, called the allegations “distasteful” and “extremely disturbing”, also adding that it was “a blight on Kalakshetra” that such allegations were being made for long by the students without being effectively and promptly addressed.

Some students of Kalashetra’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDFCA) filed a batch of pleas seeking reconstitution of the Foundation’s Internal Committee. They also sought the suspension of the alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment at the campus and the implementation of a gender-neutral safety policy to deal with sexual and other kinds of harassment at the institution.

The inquiry committee was set up by Kalakshetra Foundation with Justice Kannan as the head, and former Deputy Inspector General of Tamil Nadu police Letika Saran and Dr Shoba Varthaman as members. The committee probed the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by students of RDFCA against senior faculty Hari Padman and three members of the repertory — Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Srinath.