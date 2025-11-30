IPS officer Balveer Singh posted as ASP Special Task Force in Erode

IPS officer Balveer Singh, who has been at the centre of multiple custodial torture allegations from his tenure in Ambasamudram in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, has been moved from his posting at the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion stationed in Tihar Jail to the Special Task Force (STF) in Erode. The change in assignment surfaced only after photos and videos from his farewell event in Delhi began circulating online. Balveer, however, has not yet taken charge of his new role.

The state government’s decision comes days after the Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the trial court proceedings in four custodial torture cases registered against him by the Tirunelveli CB-CID. Justice Shamim Ahmed granted the interim stay in response to a plea by Balveer challenging the Judicial Magistrate’s order framing charges.

The STF post to which he has been shifted was previously held by an SP-rank officer but has now been downgraded to accommodate Balveer.

Balveer was accused of human rights violations in 2022 after several suspects from Ambasamudram accused him of brutal assault during interrogation, including allegations that he used cutting pliers and stones to break their teeth. Most victims were poor and from marginalised backgrounds. Investigations also revealed that Balveer allegedly tortured a minor from the Scheduled Caste community who was in police custody.

Multiple cases were subsequently filed by the CB-CID, following which Balveer was suspended and left out of the promotion panel for elevation from ASP to SP.

After the revocation of his suspension, he was posted as deputy commandant with the TSP battalion in Delhi, stationed at Tihar Jail before this latest transfer.