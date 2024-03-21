Singers Ranjani & Gayatri attack Music Academy for award to TM Krishna, other singers join in

Vishakha Hari, a Carnatic singer known for her videos glorifying Brahmin culture, expressed her disdain for TM Krishna being awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi award and presiding over the Music Academy Conference. “This year’s Sangita Kalanidhi designate awardee has engaged in a lot of slandering previously, hurting the sentiments of many tremendously and willfully. He has not been a regular performer in the institution for years, either. I wonder if late Sangita Kalanidhis like Ariyakuddi or Semmangudi or Palghat Mani Iyer would accept this decision if alive today. What would their stance be? Would even the present Sangita Kalanidhis accept this decision? Awards may come and go. But setting the right role models for posterity is what is important,” she said.

Musician and right wing speaker Dushyant Sridhar wrote a letter to the Music Academy, claiming he was “pained” by several statements made by TM Krishna. He also withdrew from performing at the ceremony where Krishna would be awarded. “I have had a sea of ideological differences with Sangita Kalanidhi designate of 2024 - TM Krishna. I am pained by his public statements on Dharma, Ayodhya and Sri Rama and more. I am guided by the life and teachings of Bhagavad Ramanuja, Vedanta Desika, and Kanchi Paramacharya. I will prove very disrespectful to their values if I perform immediately after the sadas (where he will be awarded). I would hence withdraw from performing on 1st January 2025,” he said.

Several people have also come out in support of the singer, criticising the ‘offended’ vocalists for taking a stance against TM Krishna’s award, but not when people came out with allegations of sexual assault against prominent names in the Carnatic music industry.

Singer Chinmayi pointed out how she had not seen such an “impassioned thread” when Carnatic music students spoke about sexual harassment in the industry in 2018. “ They have multiple molesters - Child sex offenders to be specific, in their own fold, denigrating and soiling the purity of the very craft they deify, misusing and abusing the status of being a Guru. They all went stone cold silent & survivor shaming. The entire Carnatic Music community continues to platform the molesters despite knowing who the dirty mamas are. Yet, since 2018 - none of the outed, so called great Vidwans have been punished by the Carnatic music community or the rasikas. These molesters have been the reason so many kids have refused to touch a violin, or refused to sing, or even cultivated a hatred for Carnatic Music because they associated it with the trauma of child sexual abuse,” she said.