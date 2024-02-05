In the aftermath of Chennai floods, not everyone had the same capacity to survive

Snowy Christophel S / CitizenMatters

In December 2023, many parts of Chennai received record-breaking rains for two days. Though the event of cyclone occurrence was the same throughout the city, the capacity to recover from the aftermath was not the same for all. Experts say the reasons for this recovery variability could be attributed to infrastructure resilience such as sewage treatment capacity, water supply, water holding capacity of reservoirs and waterbodies encroachment.

These physical parameters are intensified by the socio-economic status such as the livelihood, income levels, social status of people and assets across different parts of Chennai. Here, it is important to look at the ‘vulnerability’ component to evaluate the susceptibility of people and assets to the sudden onset of extreme flood events.

At the Datajam organised by OpenCity on January 6, our team comprising of me (Snowy), Ganesh, Maharajan, Sachin, Sricharan and Vinita tried to understand the economic and social vulnerability in flood-affected areas in Chennai. We analysed data on tax-paying capacity, water supply deficit, presence of informal settlements and capital expenditure by GCC to understand the socio-economic demographic of Chennai.