Displaced Chennai families were ‘resettled’ onto flood paths, reveals study

Shobana Radhakrishnan / CitizenMatters

When Cyclone Michaung-induced floods hit the resettlement colonies of Perumbakkam, the houses on the ground floor were quickly inundated. On a priority basis, persons with disabilities were allocated houses on the ground floor. However, with the floods, their vulnerability pushed them further to the fringes. They were forced to climb stairs seeking refuge in other people’s homes that already had leaky roofs and damp walls.

This was not the first time people in resettlement colonies in Perumbakkam or Semmencherry were facing floods. Almost every year, November and December are months of struggle for the families, who are evicted and resettled in various sites located in the peripheral areas of the city. Forced to move away from their homes because of natural disasters, these families face inundation almost every year even after relocation, reveals a study by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

While the data shows that 95% of the evictions were carried out for the ‘restoration of water bodies’ in Chennai since 2015, Perumbakkam, one of the resettlement areas where the displaced families were relocated, has faced flooding in the years 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023. Such instances of flooding exacerbate the existing vulnerabilities of families already facing challenges related to loss of livelihood and income in the post-resettlement phase.

The IRCDUC report titled ‘Resettled in the paths of floods — Perennial floods expose the fundamental flaw of the existing resettlement programmes in Chennai’ published in December 2023, exposes the shortcomings of the government’s resettlement plan. Here are some key points from the report:

Impact of 2023 Chennai floods in resettlement areas

The report detailed the ordeal that people in Semmencherry and Perumbakkam went through during the December 2023 floods.