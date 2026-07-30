In Kanyakumari, sea gets closer and villages vanish as residents fight mining expansion

Around 27 kilometres west of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, along the coastal road from Midalam towards Enayam and Thengapattinam, the shrinking distance between homes and the Arabian Sea has become a measure of loss.

TNM met Pushpam, a resident of Midalam village, on the steps outside her home, among a small cluster of houses facing the sea. On her hand is a green-ink tattoo bearing the name of her late husband Varghese, a reminder of the life she began here six decades ago, when she arrived in the village as a 14-year-old bride.

When she arrived, her house was among the last rows of homes near the shore. The sea was a 15-minute walk away. Today, the same house stands at the edge of a coastline that has steadily moved towards it.

“Now I am 75. Until a few years back, this house was in the last row from the beach. Now it's the first one and the sea is this close,” said Pushpam, gesturing towards the waves.

Over the years she was witness to houses getting lost one by one. “The sea comes closer every year. Many have moved, but I cannot. Let me die here,” she said.

A few houses away, Dasammal and Yasinthal run a small shop attached to their home. The two women, in their mid 60s, have watched the coastline disappear over the years.

“Many changes were witnessed in the past 20 years. We had this roadside shop, which was quite far from the sea. Now they are close. Only a few old people like us live in this thin stretch,” Dasammal said.

For residents across this coastal belt, from Keezhmidalam, Midalam, Inayam Puthenthurai, and Kollencode to settlements such as Kurumpanai, Melmidalam, Kelan Nagar, Revenue Inayam to Marthandamthurai and Neerodi, the disappearing coastline is a reality they have lived through.

“The shore is already gone to a great extent. Let it happen naturally, but we wouldn’t allow anybody to touch the shore,” said Dasammal.

Over the last four years, they have been resisting the plan by the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) to extend the area of mining mineral-rich sand from the belt, unmindful of the coastal erosion and the impact it had on stretches where mineral extraction has already been completed.

The IREL is a public sector enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), engaged in mining and processing mineral sands found along India's coasts.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government’s recent decision to extend the land reservation (area where mining is permitted) for the project has renewed these concerns. A government order issued on June 10 extended the reservation of the coastal land until June 10, 2027, giving IREL more time to secure the remaining approvals required for the project.

An eroding coast

Kanyakumari has a long history of coastline erosion due to human intervention. The region’s 77-km coastline has witnessed major shoreline changes between 1980 and 2020 according to researchers. The changes were driven by natural movements of sediments, man-made structures such as groynes, and activities including mining. A study by S Chrisben Sam and B Gurugnanam of the Centre for Applied Geology, Gandhigram Rural Institute postulates that by 2040, areas like Inayam could lose up to 200 metres of coastline.

The study also warned of threats to livelihoods and local economies while recommending urgent, coordinated coastal protection measures in high-risk areas.

The coastal stretch from Kurumpanai to Neerodi in Kanyakumari is rich in heavy minerals such as monazite, zircon, ilmenite, rutile, sillimanite and garnet.

Under India's current legal framework, mining and handling of monazite-bearing sands and the extraction of rare earth minerals are restricted activities. These operations are permitted only through the IREL.

The proposed project covers 1,144.06 hectares (2,827 acres) across eight revenue villages in Kanyakumari district’s Kiliyoor taluk. According to the IREL, the project is crucial for India's atomic energy programme.

The TVK decision to allow the IREL to extend the mining area has drawn criticism because they had earlier opposed the proposal. In November 2024, the party had passed a resolution demanding its withdrawal, citing environmental concerns.

While the state government permission itself does not allow mining to begin, residents see it as a green signal. The project, classified as a Category A, requires approval from the Union government and is yet to receive approvals including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

The fears of residents are shaped by what they have already witnessed in neighbouring Manavalakurichi, where the IREL has operated for decades, and along Kerala’s mineral-rich coast, including Chavara, Alappad and Thottappally, where communities have faced erosion, land loss and displacement linked to decades of mineral sand extraction.

The residents are now preparing for another round of protests against the project, fearing that large-scale extraction could further damage a coast already struggling with erosion and land loss.

According to the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), a body constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the proposed mining method is unlikely to cause permanent environmental damage and may even reduce existing background radiation levels. Under the proposed Rs 31.25 crore project, beach sand deposits would be excavated up to a depth of around nine metres. The extracted sand would be transported to IREL’s Manavalakurichi processing plant, while mined areas would be progressively backfilled and restored as part of the mine closure plan.

The Manavalakurichi plant has a total production capacity of 1,14,600 tonnes per annum for ilmenite, rutile, zircon and garnet.

The 2025 IREL annual report says the mineral production at Manavalakurichi plant has plateaued due to exhaustion of land allocated for mining in existing leases.