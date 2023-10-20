TN Minister Senthil Balaji moves SC after Madras HC refuses bail

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, on Thursday, October 19, moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Madras High Court refusing to grant him bail on medical grounds, in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam. Earlier on Thursday morning, a bench of Justice G Jayachandran of the HC refused to release the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister without portfolio on bail. The court accepted the contention raised by Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Senthil Balaji is an influential person who could tamper evidence and influence witnesses if released from custody.

The anti-money laundering agency, which had arrested Balaji on June 14 this year, contended that retention of the accused as a minister in the state cabinet without any portfolio clearly indicates that he is highly influential. The special leave petition filed before the apex court said that during the custody period, Senthil Balaji underwent a major by-pass surgery in June this year at Chennai’s Cauvery Hospital and is still under medication.