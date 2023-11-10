‘IIT-M students need an independent, trusted person to air concerns’: Thilakavathi IPS

After four deaths by suicide were reported within a span of 70 days at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) early this year, the institute has been facing strong criticism for its alleged inability to provide a supportive environment for students. On Tuesday, November 7, , former Director General of Police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu, as the Student Ombuds. Thilakavathi, who is just settling in on her new role at the central institute, spoke to TNM about why the existing mental health support on campus is not helping students, and how she hopes her appointment as the ombuds can turn things around. Excerpts:
As the ‘Student Ombuds’ at IIT Madras, what is at the top of your priority list and what measures are you taking to accomplish it?
My priority is the welfare of the students. I want students to understand that I am independent of the administration and they can confide in me with their grievances. To aid this, I have left my contact details with the student body. I also intend on regularly visiting the campus. To ensure the students feel safe, I have requested an office space without any surveillance cameras. I have even suggested that they give me an office which is in a CCTV blind spot, so students can assure anonymity. As the Student Ombuds, I have decided that once complaints are made, I will file a report immediately without disclosing the identity of the complainant and seek redressal with a prescribed time limit from the respective authorities.
You headed the panel that probed the suicide of a PhD scholar from IIT Madras in April 2023. Based on the proceedings, what do you think is the reason behind the rising number of suicides on campus?
There is no one reason. There is an inbuilt academic pressure, especially for PhD scholars, because they need the support of their mentors, they need to finish their research within five years, and so on. Then there are interpersonal problems for students, some might have parental or family pressure, while some others might have economic issues. Since many of them come from culturally diverse backgrounds, settling and adjusting in a new environment can also contribute to their emotional and mental strain.
Given that there is a lot of emotional and mental strain on the students, would you say the institute is providing the students enough mental health support?
There are several inbuilt support systems for students, including initiatives where one faculty member is assigned a group of students and they conduct regular meetings to talk about grievances. But this doesn’t seem enough, mainly because from the students’ point of view, these faculty members and even counsellors are a part of the administration. Since IITs rely more on internal evaluations, and scholars and students have guides who can make or break the career or future, there is a dire need for an independent and trustful person to hear grievances. That is why my role is important.
Students have repeatedly been asking the institute to be transparent with the internal probes into the suicides. Some students have even alleged that reports on these cases contain wrong and manipulative information. Do you intend on making them accessible?
I have decided to hold a discussion about this with the student body President, the Dean of Students, and the students’ spokesperson who has been elected by the students themselves. After that discussion, I intend on highlighting the demand to the administration to resolve this matter swiftly.
What impact do you want to create as the ‘Student Ombuds’?
I definitely want to ensure that untoward and unfortunate incidents are avoided on campus and I want students’ distresses to be reposed. Students should feel heard and be instilled with hope regarding the redressal mechanisms available to them. For this, I have requested the complete support of all the faculty and students.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.