‘IIT-M students need an independent, trusted person to air concerns’: Thilakavathi IPS

After four deaths by suicide were reported within a span of 70 days at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) early this year, the institute has been facing strong criticism for its alleged inability to provide a supportive environment for students. On Tuesday, November 7, IIT-M appointed G Thilakavathi , former Director General of Police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu, as the Student Ombuds. Thilakavathi, who is just settling in on her new role at the central institute, spoke to TNM about why the existing mental health support on campus is not helping students, and how she hopes her appointment as the ombuds can turn things around. Excerpts:

As the ‘Student Ombuds’ at IIT Madras, what is at the top of your priority list and what measures are you taking to accomplish it?

My priority is the welfare of the students. I want students to understand that I am independent of the administration and they can confide in me with their grievances. To aid this, I have left my contact details with the student body. I also intend on regularly visiting the campus. To ensure the students feel safe, I have requested an office space without any surveillance cameras. I have even suggested that they give me an office which is in a CCTV blind spot, so students can assure anonymity. As the Student Ombuds, I have decided that once complaints are made, I will file a report immediately without disclosing the identity of the complainant and seek redressal with a prescribed time limit from the respective authorities.