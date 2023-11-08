Tamil Nadu

Former DGP Thilakavathi IPS appointed by IIT Madras as Student Ombuds

As the Student Ombuds, Thilakavathi will be closely working with the students to address their grievances, safety concerns among others and work closely with the institute to help them address the issues in a time-bound manner.
TNM Staff

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has appointed G Thilakavathi, former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu as the student Ombuds. She will work closely with students to address their grievances, safety concerns and disciplinary matters and will help the administration provide remedial measures whenever necessary. 

In a press statement, IITM director V Kamakoti said, “IITM has always prioritised the welfare and safety of our students, and Thilakavathi’s appointment as student ombuds underscores our commitment to enhancing the overall experience for out students wile providing them with a trusted authority to turn to in times of need.” He further stated that through the arrangement, the institute will be able to address concerns promptly. 

“We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both academic and personal pursuits,” Kamakoti said.

It is to be noted that four students of IIT Madras died by suicide over a span of 70 days in early 2023. On February 13, Steven, a second year research scholar from Maharashtra, was found dead in his hostel room. Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai, a third year Electrical Engineering student from Andhra Pradesh, was found dead on March 14,  Sachin Kumar Jain, a PhD scholar from West Bengal, was found dead at his house in Velachery on March 31 and Kedar Suresh, a BTech student was found dead in his hostel room on April 21.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

