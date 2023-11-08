Former DGP Thilakavathi IPS appointed by IIT Madras as Student Ombuds

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has appointed G Thilakavathi, former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu as the student Ombuds. She will work closely with students to address their grievances, safety concerns and disciplinary matters and will help the administration provide remedial measures whenever necessary.
In a press statement, IITM director V Kamakoti said, “IITM has always prioritised the welfare and safety of our students, and Thilakavathi’s appointment as student ombuds underscores our commitment to enhancing the overall experience for out students wile providing them with a trusted authority to turn to in times of need.” He further stated that through the arrangement, the institute will be able to address concerns promptly.
“We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both academic and personal pursuits,” Kamakoti said.
It is to be noted that four students of IIT Madras died by suicide over a span of 70 days in early 2023. On February 13, Steven, a second year research scholar from Maharashtra, was found dead in his hostel room. Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai, a third year Electrical Engineering student from Andhra Pradesh, was found dead on March 14, Sachin Kumar Jain, a PhD scholar from West Bengal, was found dead at his house in Velachery on March 31 and Kedar Suresh, a BTech student was found dead in his hostel room on April 21.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.