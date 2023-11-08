Former DGP Thilakavathi IPS appointed by IIT Madras as Student Ombuds

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has appointed G Thilakavathi, former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu as the student Ombuds. She will work closely with students to address their grievances, safety concerns and disciplinary matters and will help the administration provide remedial measures whenever necessary.

In a press statement, IITM director V Kamakoti said, “IITM has always prioritised the welfare and safety of our students, and Thilakavathi’s appointment as student ombuds underscores our commitment to enhancing the overall experience for out students wile providing them with a trusted authority to turn to in times of need.” He further stated that through the arrangement, the institute will be able to address concerns promptly.

“We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both academic and personal pursuits,” Kamakoti said.