‘I welcome any criticism’: Newly elevated TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

Newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing media on Sunday, September 29, said, “I know there is some criticism, I will reply to it with my performance.” He also added that he welcomes any criticism.

Udhayanidhi, who is already serving in the TN Cabinet as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Department, was made deputy chief minister late evening on September 28. The announcement came after several bouts of rumours of this elevation which both Udhayanidhi and his father, Chief Minister MK Stalin, had previously denied.

However, TNM reported in its Powertrip newsletter earlier this year that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government would most likely announce Udhayanidhi’s elevation after the Lok Sabha polls. The state currently does not have the post of deputy chief minister in the manner other states such as Karnataka or Rajasthan do. It was in 2017 that such a position was temporarily created for O Paneerselvam previously.

The DMK has come under fire for elevating Udhayanidhi Stalin, with many accusing the party of dynastic politics and nepotism.

Udhayanidhi further told the media, “This is not a new post, but an additional responsibility. Many leaders have expressed their congratulations since last night. I thank them for it. Similarly, there has been criticism from many. I have heard them and I believe my work will be an answer to the criticism. I have already been carrying out my work as minister for two years. I have faith that I can carry out this [Deputy CM’s] work as well, with the guidance of our leader and senior ministers.”