‘I haven’t spoken about alliances’: TVK Vijay’s father tells TNM

As Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) strode ahead with leads in more than 100 seats, Vijay’s father denied that he had said the Congress should ally with them.

Speaking to TNM, Vijay’s father, SA Chandrashekar, dismissed media reports suggesting that they had reached out to the Congress party. “I have not spoken to anyone about any alliances,” he said.

By 2.30 pm on May 4, the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed TVK leading in 106 seats, followed by the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leading only in 55 seats and winning 1. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading in 54 seats.

Tamil Nadu has 234 seats, and the halfway mark is 117 and TVK needs 118 seats to form a government.

The alliance between the DMK and Congress ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections went through prolonged friction, especially over seat numbers and political leverage. Congress leaders pushed for a larger share and a more meaningful role, while the DMK, as the dominant regional force, was reluctant to concede too many seats. Congress initially sought over 30 seats, while the DMK’s early offers were much lower, around mid-20s, . The negotiations stretched for weeks and even risked a breakdown, with public remarks from Congress leaders adding to DMK’s unease.

After weeks of stalemate and internal friction, the alliance was salvaged through high-level intervention and last-minute compromise. The final agreement gave Congress 28 Assembly seats plus one Rajya Sabha seat.

During the peak of DMK-Congress tensions, Vijay's father publicly urged the Congress to consider an alliance with TVK. This came at a time when sections of the Congress were already frustrated with the DMK over seat-sharing and power-sharing demands. However, ultimately Vijay decided that TVK would contest the election independently across the state, ruling out formal alliances.

This is a developing story.

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