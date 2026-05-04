Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: DMK’s Dhravidamani M wins Gudalur by over 22,000 votes

Porkodi Armstrong of the AIADMK is trailing in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar after round 4 of counting, securing 5,989 votes and falling behind by 11,052 votes.

The seat is currently led by MR Pallavi of the TVK with 17,041 votes, a lead of 6,398 over KS Ravichandran of the DMK, who is in second place.

Porkodi, 51, is contesting her first election. She is the wife of K Armstrong, a lawyer and prominent Ambedkarite Dalit leader who was murdered in Perambur on July 5, 2024.