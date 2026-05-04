Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: DMK’s Dhravidamani M wins Gudalur by over 22,000 votes

Results for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be announced today, May 4, with officials beginning the process at 8 am across 62 centres after a high-turnout election that saw 85.1% polling. Postal ballots were taken up first, followed by EVM votes from 8.30 am, as a tightly fought three-way contest unfolds between the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and the much-watched newcomer Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor Vijay.
VK Ramkumar of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has won the Anna Nagar constituency, securing 71,375 votes. He defeated N Chitrarasu of the DMK by a margin of 21,363 votes, while S. Gokula Indira of the AIADMK finished third.
R Vijaysaravanan of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has won the Thanjavur constituency after all 24 rounds of EVM counting, securing 87,705 votes and marking the party’s first win. He defeated Shan Ramanathan of the DMK by a margin of 16,955 votes, while Karuppu Muruganantham of the Bharatiya Janata Party finished a distant third.
Kutty Sudhakar A of the DMK has won the Valparai constituency after completion of all 19 rounds of EVM counting, securing 54,671 votes. He defeated Dr. Sridharan A of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by a margin of 9,371 votes, while Lekshmana Singh D of the AIADMK finished third with 43,728 votes.
Sources in the Indian National Congress told TNM that the party will take a call on a possible alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam after the official results are declared.
M Raju of the DMK has won the Coonoor constituency after completion of all 18 rounds of EVM counting, securing 50,470 votes. He defeated A Ramu of the AIADMK by a margin of 8,099 votes, while C Thangaraju of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam finished a close third with 42,225 votes.
P Viswanathan of the INC has won the Melur constituency after all 21 rounds of counting, securing 60,080 votes. He defeated A Maduraiveeran of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by a narrow margin of 2,724 votes, while P Periyapullan (Selvam) of the AIADMK finished a close third with 56,744 votes.
Dhravidamani M of the DMK has won the Gudalur constituency after completion of all 18 rounds of EVM counting. He secured 65,590 votes, defeating Pon Jayaseelan of the AIADMK by a margin of 22,833 votes. Deepak Sai Kishore A of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam finished third with 34,962 votes.
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy of AINRC cruises to a comfortable win with 10024 votes. His rival E Vinayagam of NMK secures only 5,583 votes. The party has won 6 seats so far and leading in 3 seats. Its ally BJP winning one and leading in another.
Sabarinathan R of TVK, the son of Vijay’s former car driver, is leading in the Virugampakkam constituency after Round 8 of counting. He has secured 26,333 votes, maintaining a lead of 8,002 votes over Prabhakara Raja AMV of the DMK, who is trailing with 18,331 votes.
At 1:30 pm, trends show Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam extending its lead across Tamil Nadu, now ahead in 110 constituencies and approaching the halfway mark of 118 needed for a majority. The AIADMK is trailing with leads in 56 seats, while the DMK stands at 49, as counting continues to indicate a strong performance by the newcomer in the State.
LE Jothimani of VCK is leading with 3146 votes over PMK’s A Sozhan in Kattumannarkoil constituency. VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan had announced he would contest from Kattumannarkoil, but later decided to field Jothimani, the son of late Dalit leader Elayaperumal.
Tamil Nadu’s richest candidate Leema Rose Martin of AIADMK leads with a margin of 5503 votes over nearest rival Ku Pa Krishnan of TVK in Lalgudi constituency
NTK’s Seeman trailing in third place with 6833 votes. TVK’s Prabhu TK leading with 25971 votes in Karaikudi constituency.
O Panneerselvam who jumped to DMK before elections, leads by a margin of 2044 votes over TVK rival Prakash S in Bodinayakanur constituency.
Udhayanidhi Stalin takes the lead over TVK’s Selvam D with a slim margin of 1770 votes in round 5 in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) trails in second place by more than 7500 votes as TVK’s Madhar Badhurudeen leads with 16,613 votes
At 12 pm, early trends show Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in a clear lead across Tamil Nadu, ahead in 106 constituencies. The AIADMK is trailing with leads in 65 seats, while the ruling DMK is further behind at 43.
AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami leads comfortably with more 21,155 votes over his nearest rival, an independent candidate Premkumar K in Edappadi constituency. DMK trailing in third place.
MK Stalin is trailing in the Kolathur constituency after round 7 of counting. VS Babu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is currently leading with 29,425 votes, maintaining a margin of 5,454 votes over Stalin, who has secured 23,971 votes so far.
Porkodi Armstrong of the AIADMK is trailing in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar after round 4 of counting, securing 5,989 votes and falling behind by 11,052 votes.
The seat is currently led by MR Pallavi of the TVK with 17,041 votes, a lead of 6,398 over KS Ravichandran of the DMK, who is in second place.
Porkodi, 51, is contesting her first election. She is the wife of K Armstrong, a lawyer and prominent Ambedkarite Dalit leader who was murdered in Perambur on July 5, 2024.
Aadhav Arjuna of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is leading in the Villivakkam constituency in Chennai after round 3 of counting, with a margin of over 3,420 votes. He is ahead of Karthik Mohan from the DMK, who is trailing with 9,295 votes.
Vijay is leading in both constituencies as counting progresses. In Tiruchirappalli (East), he is ahead with 12,523 votes after round 3, maintaining a lead of 5,286 votes over S Inigo Irudayaraj of the DMK. In Perambur, Vijay is leading with 13,061 votes after round 2, widening the margin to 5,865 votes against RD Shekar, also from the DMK.
At 10 am, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is leading in 100 of 234 constituencies, followed by AIADMK with 81, DMK with 50, and Naam Tamilar Katchi yet to open its account.
Based on early trends Tamil Nadu IT Minister and DMK leader Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) of the DMK is trailing in the Madurai Central constituency.
Postal ballot trends suggest a tight three-cornered contest, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leading in 61 seats, AIADMK in 46, and DMK in 37.
In Thiruvallur, a DMK agent dies of suspected heart attack during counting.
Postal ballot counting underway: DMK leads in 48 constituencies, AIADMK in 21, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 8.