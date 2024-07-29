High costs and community concerns challenge Tamil Nadu's offshore wind ambitions

Strong opposition

The offshore wind energy project has seen support and opposition from stakeholders, officials, and activists. A section of officials, including some in the energy sector, have opposed the project, deeming it impractical for the country. They have even predicted that the project will never materialise.

"The offshore wind project will not be successful in India. The first and foremost reason is the high cost of power. Currently, electricity from onshore wind energy projects is sold at around Rs 3.80 per unit, while offshore projects, due to their huge investment, will require charging at least Rs 9 to Rs 12 per unit. When there are cheaper sources, who will opt for high-cost energy?" asks a senior energy sector professional.

He further added, "We already have enough potential on land itself. Why should we pay two or three times more for the offshore? European countries are going into the sea because they don't have the land. Germany, Denmark, etc., are small countries."

Globally, the wind power industry is facing challenges due to high cost, lengthy waiting periods for permits and many projects have been delayed or halted.

Many stakeholders working closely with the government in the energy sector expressed similar opinions but requested anonymity. "The expense offshore is more than double that of onshore. Are we making the right decision to go offshore? About seven or eight years ago, there was an expression of interest for a 1 GW offshore project in Gujarat. There were no developments after that," said another stakeholder. He added that if the government wants the project, it should start it themselves and provide firsthand experience to interested parties. "Let the government build one turbine and try it out. Those interested in the project will gain experience. If it's a success, more players will join in. Otherwise, it is very unlikely to attract interested firms," he said.

A Tamil Nadu state government official emphasised the need to refurbish existing onshore windmills. "We have proven our success in the renewable energy sector. More investment is required in already proven projects now. Tamil Nadu has already initiated the refurbishment of old windmills, which needs more support than spending so much on offshore projects. This will help produce more energy at a much lower expense than offshore," he said. According to him, Tamil Nadu has a potential of more than 7,000 MW through repowering of existing windmills.

The latest MNRE report from March 2024 shows Tamil Nadu’s installed renewable energy capacity is 22,479 MW, the second highest in the country. Gujarat tops the list with a potential of 28,200 MW.

Concerns of coastal community

The Gulf of Mannar is a coastal region approximately 365 km long. Around 268 fishing villages depend on fishing in the buffer zone areas of the Gulf of Mannar, where about 1,10,000 families rely on this activity for their livelihood. Among them, 55,000 families live between Rameshwaram and Tuticorin.

According to Sameer Jain, Managing Director at Primus Partners, a management consultancy with expertise in public policies, the relationship between offshore wind projects and fishing communities is complex, as these projects can cause ecological and economic impacts on the community.

Offshore wind projects have sparked tensions in various countries, especially in Europe and the United States, where fishing industries have been significantly impacted. Reports indicate that fishermen in European countries often had to relocate or find new fishing grounds due to wind farms. Similarly, for the last few years the Jersey shore in the United States have seen protests against offshore wind projects.

TNM visited Rameshwaram, where fishing communities expressed deep concerns upon learning that tenders were called for the offshore project.

“Coastal regions close to the Gulf of Mannar are heavily populated, and people here rely solely on the fishing industry. Almost everyone is involved in fishing-related work. This region is narrow, ecologically fragile, and lacks space. We don’t know the exact impact, but we know that huge turbines in the sea will make us jobless,” Emirit from the Rameshwaram Fishermen Association told TNM. “We’ve heard about underwater cables that can damage our fishing gear and disrupt fish populations. So, even after construction, it won’t be easy for us,” he added.

According to him, fishers from Rameshwaram and Pudukottai currently have only about five nautical miles available for fishing. “Some areas are rocky, where we cannot lay nets, and if we accidentally go beyond that, we get arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. A week ago, 22 fishers were arrested. In this limited space, if we are further restricted, where will we go?” Emirit asked.