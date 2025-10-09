In Tamil Nadu, caste is making an academic fight twice as hard to stay in the room

Today, he is fighting in court not just for himself, but for the children of the Arundhatiyar community, who have taken this caste discrimination as further proof that education will not set them free. Without a job for nearly two years, Senrayaperumal helps children in his neighbourhood with homework, and desperately wants them to believe that education will emancipate them.

As Senrayaperumal’s case makes its way through the Indian justice system, it spills a few open secrets about the Indian education system. It punctures the myth that, while inefficient and corrupt, our colleges are democratic spaces, open to all. The reality is that the minute a Dalit steps into academic terrain, they are prey surrounded by a thousand predators.

Anyone who is born in this country, subjected to the Indian educational system runs the risk of becoming schizophrenic. Young Indians are constantly absorbing – through media, textbooks, and social media – the myths of India’s greatness; yet what they are taught in class does not match the world that they navigate daily, especially if they belong to religious, ethnic or sexual minorities.

On the one hand, the students are told they are born in the world’s largest democracy which guarantees equal rights for all. On the other hand, Dalit students as well as scholars know that if they get into the best schools or colleges, they will be dragged down by some terrible, menacing weight .

It does not take long, of course, for them to discover the shape of this oppression, in classrooms where Dalit students are made to sit on the floor, or outside. Their classmates refuse to share water with them and accuse them of being impure. Before long, they are explicitly told, like Senrayaperumal was, that none of this is for them: the schools, the universities, the temples, the high-paying jobs, and the idea of equality for all enshrined in the Constitution.

If they are really strong and hard-working – like Senrayaperumal was – they can fight to be educated. They may or may not get the education they want but that is not even the core of the matter. The real issue here is that unlike everywhere else in the world, education, in this country, at this moment of time, will not guarantee emancipation. Dalit children resort to open universities for various reasons and Senrayaperumal’s case is, by no means, an aberration. In July this year, 10 Dalit professors alleged caste discrimination in appointments in Bangalore University.

The Indian state makes wars against Dalit scholars in devious ways. It uses bureaucratic language, makes up rules retrospectively, sends an army of tax-payer funded lawyers who never tire, never need to rest, and never run out of money. The fighting people though, they tire. They need rest, and money. They age, and get depressed, sometimes they give up. In that, lies the ultimate victory of the hateful doctrine of caste.

After a 28-minute documentary about his persecution was released by People’s Archive of Rural India , Senrayaperumal’s case has ignited public outrage and become a rallying point against the systemic abuse of Dalits scholars by upper caste intellectuals. Several newspapers have written about the caste discrimination by the Tamil Nadu University. A change.org petition is being circulated. Most importantly, Justice S Muralidhar, a legal luminary, has stepped out of retirement to represent the Professor’s case in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

The government’s lawyers have argued in court that the order of his “reverse” education – postgraduation in 2005 and schooling degree in 2011 – makes him unfit for government jobs. He went to the district court, won, but was not reinstated as the university appealed against the verdict. Now, here we are, with Senrayaperumal pleading through lawyers to be allowed to sing to the judges why he is entitled to the job he has worked for his entire life. Why it is important, as an intellectual exercise, for students to engage with the history of folk art of oppressed communities.