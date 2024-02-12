Four more arrested in connection with Coimbatore car blast

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) have made four more arrests in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car blasts. The arrests come in the wake of raids in 27 locations across Tamil Nadu , conducted on February 10. The arrested men have reportedly been identified as Jameel Basha Umari, Mohammad Hussain Faizy, Irshath, Syed Abdur Rahman Umari. The NIA also reportedly seized 6 laptops, 25 cell phones, 34 sim cards, several SD cards and hard drives.

The blast occurred on October 23, 2022 in Coimbatore’s Udakkam near the Kottai Easwaran temple. The blast occurred after the LPG cylinder in a car driven by a man named Jamesha Mubin exploded on Deepavali evening. The explosion killed Mubin on the spot and the car was found to be carrying marbles, nails and other shrapnel.