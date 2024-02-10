Coimbatore blast: NIA carries out searches in 27 locations across Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, February 10, carried out searches in eight districts of Tamil Nadu in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case. The searches were conducted in 27 locations in different parts of the state including Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. In Chennai alone, authorities carried out simultaneous searches in five different locations. According to reports, the searches began at 4 am. Full details of the searches are yet to emerge.

The raids are in relation to the Coimbatore car bomb blast that happened back in October 23, 2022, on Deepavali eve.

On 23 October, 2022, a car in which 29-year old Jamesha Mubin was travelling exploded near the Kottai Eswaran Temple in Ukkadam, which was a communally sensitive spot. Mubin, who was allegedly an ISIS sympathiser, died in the explosion. His car carried a gas cylinder. Nails, marbles, and some other items were found in the vehicle leading to suspicion. Police later found 75-kg of explosives including potassium nitrate from his residence.