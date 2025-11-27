Former AIADMK leaders Sengottaiyan and Sathyabama join TVK

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) MLA KA Sengottaiyan and former AIADMK MP V Sathyabama joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on November 27 after meeting with party president and actor Vijay.
Sengottaiyan was the MLA for the Gobichettipalayam constituency in Erode district. He from his post on November 26 amid speculations that he was set to join TVK. After his resignation, he met Vijay at his Pattinappakkam residence.
In a video statement released on November 27, Vijay said, “At the age of 20, [Sengottaiyan] trusted in MGR and joined his party. He took on the responsibility of MLA at a young age. He was a close confidant of both of the party’s great leaders (MGR and J Jayalalithaa).” Noting Sengottaiyan's political experience of 50 years, Vijay went on to welcome the former AIADMK leader to the TVK.
Sengottaiyan was expelled from the AIADMK in October after a long estrangement with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). His came a day after he met with former AIADMK leaders, including VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and TTV Dhinakaran.
In September, Sengottaiyan was removed from all party posts, including that of organisation secretary and Erode (Rural West) district secretary. Sathyabama, who held the post of Erode Suburban (West) district secretary of the AIADMK women’s wing, was also removed at the time.
Sengottaiyan is a nine-time MLA and has held various portfolios, including Transport, Agriculture, Revenue, and Information Technology, in late CM Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet.