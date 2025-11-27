Former AIADMK leaders Sengottaiyan and Sathyabama join TVK

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) MLA KA Sengottaiyan and former AIADMK MP V Sathyabama joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on November 27 after meeting with party president and actor Vijay.

Sengottaiyan was the MLA for the Gobichettipalayam constituency in Erode district. He resigned from his post on November 26 amid speculations that he was set to join TVK. After his resignation, he met Vijay at his Pattinappakkam residence.

In a video statement released on November 27, Vijay said, “At the age of 20, [Sengottaiyan] trusted in MGR and joined his party. He took on the responsibility of MLA at a young age. He was a close confidant of both of the party’s great leaders (MGR and J Jayalalithaa).” Noting Sengottaiyan's political experience of 50 years, Vijay went on to welcome the former AIADMK leader to the TVK.